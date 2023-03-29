Barry's Bay -- Not everyone has the intestinal fortitude for municipal politics, given that sometimes it does involve more guts than glory. Last Tuesday, in what was the first, but certainly not the last, showdown between decidedly opposing political points of view on the new Madawaska Valley Township council, there was a moment worthy of a Hollywood guts-and-glory shoot-out, if not a spaghetti western.
Essentially, since its inauguration, the new council had been tentatively feeling its way, albeit gingerly, into its first year of office; but finally, the rubber had to hit the road, as it were. Last week, that council decided it had to solve the very prickly issue of development charges. Those are the one-time fees that some Ontario municipalities add to new residential, commercial and industrial developments under their jurisdictions.
It's a hot-button issue that quickly can split most ratepayers, if not most local politicians, into diametrically opposed factions. There are those who become categorically against all such development charges, often arguing that they are an unnecessary, if not an unconstitutional, 'tax,' especially on young, first-time home buyers.
Then there are those in support of specific development charges. They argue that collecting such fees, especially from large corporations that build subdivisions full of tract homes, helps to defray the cost of all those new roads, parks, schools and other municipal infrastructure required to service those new developments. Put another way, they argue that long-established ratepayers should not have to front those new infrastructure costs, especially long before anyone figures out those corporate developers have made off like bandits after seemingly duping ratepayers into subsidizing their profit margins.
Of course, last week the MV decided the issue for itself, after almost two decades of toying with what must seem to some like a lucrative idea that could help top up cash reserves and avoid raising the more usual kind of property taxes.
As expected, two fiscal conservatives -- Councillors Shelley Maika and Joseph Olsheski -- both voted against an option brought forward by township staff that is best described as 'development charges lite.'
As the township's new manager of planning and development, Luc Desjardins, told the council, the township staff was proposing "for a rural lot... a $1,900 charge." In other words, his developmental charge lite would only involve the cost of new roads, fire protection and waste disposal. At its absolute worst, it would seek only to collect a one-time fee of just under $3,200 for an in-town lot under development where more municipal services would have to be provided.
The option promoted by Mr. Desjardin was for seemingly sound fiscal reasons and may have been especially attractive to those counting on strategic economic growth. So, it was ultimately supported by two fiscal progressives -- Mayor Mark Willmer and Councillor Mary Blank -- who, as expected, voted in favour of introducing those development charges lite.
The odd man out in all of this, of course, at least this time around, but who held the crucial fifth and deciding council vote was the former MV mayor, and current councillor, David Shulist. And yet, one look at his face during the moments leading up to the recorded vote taken last week was worth the price of admission.
A casual observer might even be forgiven if it called to mind Wyatt Earp's famous look of calm desperation as he approached the O.K. Corral in Tombstone. Or that inscrutable look of the 'Man with No Name' as he contemplated what to do next, after he mangled his black cheroot in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
Interestingly, Coun. Shulist said he was neither unilaterally in favour nor opposed to development charges; his, apparently, was a more nuanced response, determined by different situations and economic circumstances that he tried to make clear with personal experiences.
"I'm not against development charges," he said, "but they have to be in the right place."
He concluded, just before the doom of his impending vote, with a faint hope that it might be better to revisit such charges in two years time. What he really wanted to say, and eventually actually did say, just before casting his deciding vote was: "I'm not ready to make any decision right now."
For the record, Coun. Shulist ultimately voted against those development charges lite recommended by the staff and thus ended any speculation as to where this council stood.
Still, the consultants hired at no cost to the township -- the province paid the tab -- and who had studied the issue on council's behalf had found that the annual new home construction rate in the township was barely two dozen homes; that is, except for last year, when it spiked at 38 homes. Those same consultants forecasted that the annual rate of new home builds within the township will likely return to its expected level going forward over the next five years, meaning they again expect less than two dozen new homes to be built annually in the township over the next five years.
If all politics is local, and the consultants are right, then it doesn't much matter if MV chose to take up development charges or not. At best, it probably wasn't worth all the aggravation and bad-blood of a Mexican stand-off to decide. Still, it doesn't get much more interesting nor entertaining than watching that democratic decision evolve last Tuesday.
Better, at least, than what passes for a Hollywood guts-and-glory flick these days.