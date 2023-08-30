The sign on the door says closed, but it remains unclear if anyone is still living at CK Extended Stay on Michener Road in Chatham.
That has officials concerned, according to Chatham-Kent housing stability worker Jeff Wilkins.
According to the paralegal, CK Extended Stay workers representing the property's owners are doing everything in their power to evict folks – despite the fact there's an application before the Ontario Landlord Tenant Board (LTB) to stop such actions.
According to Wilkins, residents are being offered $150 to move out as part of a "cash for keys" incentive, as well as an offer of a ride to their next destination.
"I didn't want to believe they are trying to evict people when this matter is before the courts," Wilkins told The Voice recently. "But that is exactly what's happening."
Calls and messages to Jody Jarett and Joe Todd, both said to be employed by the owners of CK Extended Stay, went unanswered as of press time.
The Extended Stay saga began the last week of July when residents at the former Super 8 Motel learned the facility was closing its doors for renovations July 31.
The announcement led to fear and mass confusion for tenants, with many complaints to the Chatham-Kent Legal Clinic.
On Aug. 14, an application was filed with the LTB asking the agency to determine if people living at the site are actual tenants. Wilkins said they are, as CK Extended Stay's address at 25 Michener Rd. is the address tenants have on their legal documents. Because of that, ushering tenants out or pressuring them to move, without providing 90 days official notice, contravenes existing regulations, he said.
"They (owners and representatives) are well aware this is before the courts," Wilkins explained, adding the Chatham facility does not fall under any exemptions to LTB legislation.
If found to be in the wrong, the owners of CK Extended Stay may have to let people move back in at the same fee they were paying when they left.
However, Wilkins said there is a lengthy waiting period for a LTB hearing – which could be up to at least two years.
He said it likely means CK Extended Stay tenants will never return and some could end up on the street.
"These are vulnerable people that are hard to house," Wilkins explained. "For whatever reason, they can't stay at the shelter. They'll either be couch surfing or on the streets. They'll never come back."
Wilkins said he's currently waiting to hear from the CK Extended Stay's legal department.
The property changed hands in 2021, opening as a place for people transitioning into permanent housing.