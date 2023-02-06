Crescent Heights students gave a stunning performance for their opening night of Head Over Heels, a musical following an Elizabethan Royal family and set to music by the Go-Go’s.
The musical is accompanied by live music by the Crescent Heights band under the direction of Curtis Perrin.
“I’m really excited about the positive response we got from our audience,” said director Jennifer Davies. “I’m super excited with the performance by the students. It’s so good to see them happy on stage, smiling and enjoying the moment and loving performing. That makes me so proud.”
All the actors gave strong performances, highlighted by Grade 10 lead Matthew Smith. While he’s been in previous productions as part of the ensemble, this is his first acting role.
“It was a different kind of work,” he said. “It’s more dedicated to figuring out the act and learning lines as opposed to learning the dances and songs.”
Smith plays the lowly shepherd and gets up to antics and performs dance moves that had the audience laughing every time he was on stage.
“I feel quite good,” said Smith. “I’m super glad the crowd was energetic. It was a good time.”
In addition to the spectacular singing and live music, there were several dance numbers, including one with six tap dancers on stage showing the crowd their pizzazz. One of the choreographers is Grade 11 student Ella Hoffarth.
“I’ve grown up dancing my whole life. I started when I was three and it’s my biggest passion,” she said.
Hoffarth thought the entire cast and crew did a great job, adding she loves teaching others how to dance and watching them learn and grow.
The audience was responsive, laughing from the first scene and giving a standing ovation at the close of the show.
There is a silent auction in the area next door to the theatre to raise money for an upcoming trip to New York.
Additionally, parents, Redcliff Bakery and McBride’s Bakery have donated tasty treats available for $2 each to assist in fundraising efforts.
There are still tickets available for upcoming shows.
The next one is Saturday at 7 p.m. with three more shows at the same time on Feb. 9, 10 and 11.
Tickets are available on the school website (https://chhs.mhpsd.ca/) for $25 each and will also be available at the door.