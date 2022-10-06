Brian Weisbrod will be taking the position of Reeve, and Division councillors will remain the same, with Wesley Hofer (Division 2), Mike McGill (Division 4) and Robert Bennett (Division 6) staying in their seats. The RM released the Notice Abandonment of Poll on October 5, stating all four positions were acclaimed.
Weisbrod is the only change after Russ Kirzinger resigned in September. Weisbrod was last at the table in March of 2021 when he resigned as the Division 1 councillor he had held since 2016. He also served on the council from 1993 - 2006. His first meeting as Reeve will be on November 10th.
The next meeting of the RM has been moved from Friday, October 7, to October 21.