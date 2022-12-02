LISTOWEL – A fast-growing local business is set to get a brand-new location in Listowel.
Rock N Duke’s Pet Supplies announced it is planning on expanding to a new 2,000 square-foot store in the southwest end of the town. This will be the company’s first greenfield location and would reside within the new complex being built between Canadian Tire and Meulensteen Tire, beside the new Starbucks/Taco Bell location. The deal has supposedly been in the “works for months”; a letter of intent has been signed and the business is awaiting the final agreement.
Founders Phil Heuckroth and Dawn McMurray reside in Fordwich and started Roc N Duke’s with a flagship store in Palmerston. They currently have stores in Walkerton and Mount Forest as well.
The planned Listowel location will include a state-of-the-art grooming salon and large retail space. It is slated to be ready for the fall of 2023.