SHERBROOKE – The provincial government says that “processes have been put in place that have addressed” what Nova Scotia’s auditor general calls a “significant control weakness” in record keeping by Sherbrooke Village’s governing body.
In its Dec. 2022 financial report, Kim Adair’s Nova Scotia Auditor General Office (AGO) noted that “journal entries are not approved in a timely manner” at the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission — the provincially sanctioned body that oversees the operation of Historic Sherbrooke Village’s operations and facilities. This “significant control weakness,” the AGO said, could “increase [the] risk of errors or inappropriate transactions going undetected.”
The report noted that this is not the first time the commission has run afoul of the AGO on the matter. “Five government organizations included in the Province’s 2021-22 Consolidated Financial Statements had significant control weaknesses,” it said. “Of those five, three had not resolved weaknesses reported in prior years — Housing Nova Scotia, Sherbrooke Restoration Commission, and Perennia Food & Agriculture Incorporated.”
It also noted that the commission’s response, i.e., “Management’s Response (unaudited),” to the critique was that “Journal entries are approved on a weekly basis by a Director or Commission Member with signing authority before being posted and approved again before payment.”
In an email last week, Mikaela Etchegary, Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage spokesperson told The Journal that, “As of March 31, 2022, processes have been put in place that have addressed this issue,” adding: “The Sherbrooke Restoration Commission accepted … a recommended procedural change to improve control parameters … at their meeting on June 29, 2022.”
Etchegary explained that the commission’s executive director “or another management level Director with signing authority” signs and dates journal entries prior to posting. A director and commissioner with signing authority also approve and sign off expenses above $2,000. Meanwhile, the commission’s financial manager – who is responsible for recording and reporting transactions – does not authorize transactions.
In addition to one councillor form the Municipality of the District of St Mary’s and the Director of Cultural Services of the Department of Education (currently the Executive Director of Nova Scotia Museum), the commission includes up to 10 members of the public. Currently, there are the five: Meghann Jack (East River), Keith Gallant (Aspen), Denise Sawlor (Aspen), Aubery Rennie Beaver (Aspen), and Margret Harpell (Sherbrooke) – who is also the commission’s chairperson.