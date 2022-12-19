The Medicine Hat Concert Band will be at the Esplanade tonight for Christmas, Together Again!
“This is our first holiday audience since 2019,” said allegro conductor Curtis Perrin. “Everybody is excited to be back to a normal concert where we are there for the love of making music and to play some music of the season.”
The concert will run between 90-120 minutes with an intermission. There are two bands performing, the Andante Band under the musical direction of conductor Mark Ward (Andante Band) and Perrin will conduct the Allegro Band.
Each band will be on stage for about a half-hour in addition to some combined pieces.
“We will have upwards of 70 to 80 musicians playing together at the end of the night,” said Perrin.
The night will be a mix of slower to upbeat, toe-tapping songs. Along with a melodic arrangement of What Child is This, one of the bands will also perform Silent Night.
Cowboy Christmas is more upbeat and combines Christmas carols with some scores from western films.
Another piece on the program is Santa of Seville, mixing Christmas carols with the music of Rossini’s Barber of Seville.
“We have a little bit of everything,” concluded Perrin. “This will be a really fun time. It’s going to be great for people of all ages. We are going to end the night off with entire crowd singing along with the band. We are restarting some traditions that we haven’t had because of COVID so we’d like to have a nice full house to restart our annual Christmas concert each year now that we are back.”
To learn more about the MHCBS or to join, visit http://www.mhconcertband.com.
Tickets are available on the Esplanade website and child ticket pricing is available for the show.