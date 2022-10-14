HOWICK – At the Township of Howick council meeting on Oct. 4, Bylaw Enforcement and Canine Control Officer, Riley Brugess, presented two reports to council.
The first report was titled “Canine Control Bylaw Update”. It looked at current canine bylaws and updated them.
“Staff have noticed a large number of complaints regarding the Canine Control Bylaw, specifically dogs at-large and attacks from dogs. Staff is recommending repealing and replacing the Canine Control Bylaw to further support the goal of protecting and promoting the health, safety, comfort, convenience and general welfare of the public and of canines within the Township of Howick,” stated Brugess in the report.
Major changes to the bylaw stated in the report include adding the definition of “service dog” as a valid exemption for paying the licensing fee. The bylaw previously only covered “guide dogs’’ but staff had already been exempting these service dogs. Furthermore, the inclusion of livestock guardian dogs and herding dogs, where owners can have more than three dogs without a kennel license under specific circumstances. Kennel owners will be required to maintain records of certain activities, and to supply those records to an officer upon request. This will allow the officer to ensure that kennel owners are complying with the bylaw. Additionally, updated provisions for dogs “at-large” to clarify the duties and responsibilities of the canine control officer and the pound facility, as well as the payment of costs before the dog is released. There were also changes to potentially/vicious dogs including updates to the appeal process, liability insurance, as well informing the municplality if the dog has attacked or bitten a person or animal, and a proposed higher cost for licensing fees. There were additional updates to the enforcement, inspection, and penalty sections of the bylaw to ensure it is up to date with current legislation and best practices.
The second report was titled “Exotic Animal Bylaw Exemption.” It was resolved that Council receive this report for informational purposes, that council direct staff to prepare a survey of pet ownership in the Township and that council direct staff to prepare a “Responsible Animal Ownership” bylaw, upon completion of the survey, for council approval. Further, it was asked that the Howick council extend the timeframe for exemption to the applicant until the new bylaw can be enacted, with the following conditions stated in the report:
- the owner shall register each animal with the township, and pay a licensing fee of $30 per animal;
- the owner shall allow inspection of the premises upon registration, and at any time, provided that the township gives a minimum of 48-hour notice in writing to the owner;
- the owner shall use adequately sized cages that allow the animals to fully extend, an appropriate locking mechanism to prevent escape at all times, and temperature/humidity control that maintains a temperature and humidity level appropriate for the animals;
- the owner shall have the animals microchipped within 15 days, unless such procedure is deemed unsafe to the animals by a qualified veterinarian;
- the owner shall obtain liability insurance within 15 days, with a minimum amount of $500,000, naming the Township as an insured party; and
- the owner shall inform the township forthwith of any changes of address, contact information, ownership, death, or escape of the animals.
The report by Brugess stated that “bylaw enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety of the residents in our community, as well as the welfare of animals. Staff believes that heavily regulating animals is the best way to ensure that the owners of these animals will act responsibly.”