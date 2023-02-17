HURON COUNTY – Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) presented its 2023-2024 budget package to Huron County council on Feb. 8.
HPPH Director of Corporate Services, Julie Pauli, spoke to councillors about this year’s request for a two per cent increase in their budget.
“I just wanted to highlight something that you really do need to know. In 2023, we are again receiving the mitigation funding from the Ministry (of Health). This is not an enhancement to our budget, but rather a shifting of who is covering that portion of the budget,” Pauli said. “The Ministry shifted the funding formula so as to download the revenue received, more so from the municipalities. The municipalities in the old funding formula supported 25 per cent of our programming and with the new formula it is now required to fund 30 per cent of mostly all of our programs.”
Pauli explained that although the ministry has told HPPH that they will receive the funding in 2023, which is included in the budget, there is no indication that the funding will continue into 2024.
“So, you that’s why you’ll see the sharp rise in the municipal contribution in 2024,” referring to 2024 projections.
While 2022 continued to require a comprehensive COVID response, the report stated that HPPH also moved forward with recovering other programs and services in alignment with the Ontario public health standards.
Collective agreement commitments continue to rise. Operational costs are also increasing due to inflation.
Since 2018 HPPH has received a one per cent increase in base funding; however, as for 2020-2023, the ministry is flowing mitigation funds to cover the funding formula shift.
“For the 2023 year, we are asking for a two per cent increase to our budget to maintain public health programs and services going forward, and we are forecasting the same for 2024 and 2025,” said Pauli. The total municipal contribution in 2023 is $3,026,253.
Huron County’s 2023 contribution is $1,301,289. Perth County’s 2023 contribution is $847,351. The City of Stratford’s is $726,301, and the Town of St Marys’ is $151,313.
Total HPPH revenue from all sources for 2023 is forecast to be $17,360,907, and 2023 expenses currently sit at $17,852,715.
Pauli told the council that this budget does not include COVID dollars because that is 100 per cent supported by the Ministry.
“For 2023 it’s not fully known at this time,” said Pauli.