Woodstock residents who use public water and sewer will see higher costs and a new system when their 2023 bills arrive this summer.
With a seven-to-one vote at the Tuesday, April 11 meeting, council approved the recommendation by the town’s water-billing purview committee to overhaul the billing system and increase the rates significantly.
Mayor Trina Jones said the town needs increased revenue to maintain and improve the deteriorating and long “underfunded” water and sewer system.
Noting Woodstock utility rates remained basically unchanged for decades, the mayor said the town fell behind in its needed upgrades.
“There is nothing in life today that is the same cost that it was 20 years ago,” she said.
During the discussion, Deputy Mayor Mark Rogers stressed that council’s decision is not related to recent news of million-dollar problems with the town’s planned second well.
“This process started long before those problems,” he said. “It has absolutely nothing to do with the well. That money has to come from somewhere else.”
Veteran Coun. Jeff Bradbury was the only councillor to vote against accepting the committee recommendation, although he said he understood the decision and the need for a significant boost in utility revenue.
While praising the committee’s efforts, Bradbury expressed hope for public consultation before moving forward.
“I just hope the residents understand what we’re trying to do here and that we have plans out there,” he said. “Because it’s a huge hike.”
The mayor agreed the hike is significant but noted approval allows the process to move forward to the bylaw amendment stage, where council could still make changes.
The committee recommendation, which is available in full on the Town of Woodstock website Town of Woodstock - Home, outlines four billing options — a single flat-rate billing, a tiered flat-rate billing, a metered billing with smart reading and a metered billing.
Coun. Julie Calhoun-Williams, who sat on the water-billing committee, explained the decision to recommend the four-tiered flat-rate billing.
“After careful review of the costs of administering water services, current and future infrastructure cost needs, and the necessity to move forward quickly, the committee is recommending that we accept a two-prong approach,” she said.
She said the committee opted for the multi-tier flat rate approach over the next two to three years while the town studied the “solution, costs and funding for a smart-metered system.”
Following the meeting, Calhoun-Willians and Mayor Jones noted the smart-metre approach would base all billing on consumption and promote water conservation but would mean high upfront costs for the town.
Calhoun-Williams explained the tiered residential rates divide more than 1,000 customers into tiers based on historical consumption.
— Tier 1 flat rate would be $550 per year, involving customers currently paying $450 or below.
— The Tier 2 flat rate would be a $725 annual fee, involving customers currently paying between $451 and $600.
— The Tier 3 flat rate would be an $825 annual fee, involving customers currently paying between $601 and $750.
— The Tier 4 flat rate would be a $925 annual fee, involving customers currently paying over $751.
The committee recommends billing those without a historical consumption rate, such as new dwellings or new owners at the Tier 2 level.
The committee estimated the residential billing alone would provide an additional $200,000 in revenue.
The committee recommendation calls for billing multi-unit dwellings at $350 per unit per year and low-consumption commercial buildings at a $550 per year flat rate.
The committee also recommended a 15 per cent discount for approved low and fixed-income residents.
Woodstock Director of Finance Kristin Pelkey estimated the town would deliver the 2023 water and sewer bills in June after council completes and approves the required bylaw amendments.
She explained the bills would encompass the entire year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2023.
Pelkey said the bills would be payable in full, but residents could opt for an equalized-billing option through the online portal on the town’s website.
While online payments are the town’s preferred option, she said those without access or the ability to use a computer could make arrangements with town staff for other payment options.
During council discussion, Pelkey explained the town’s last water billing occurred in late September or October, leaving the final four months of 2022 unbilled as the town awaited council’s billing decision.
She said the town would not bill for the last four months of 2022.
Despite the significant hikes in water and sewer bills, Jones said Woodstock residents are still getting a fair deal.
She said only 30 per cent of the expanded Woodstock population uses the public water and sewer system. On average, she added, users pay approximately $1.50 daily for one of their most essential services.
Even with the significantly higher rates, Jones said Woodstock remains average or below average with most New Brunswick communities.