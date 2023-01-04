Sudbury actor Colton Gobbo has found early success in the Canadian television industry.
This January, Gobbo, 22, will be taking to the small screen, his reprising his supporting role as Mike Jr. in season 2 of the CBC sitcom, Son of Critch, set to premiere Jan. 3.
Based on the life of creator Mark Critch (the host of This Hour Has 22 Minutes ), the comedic and nostalgic series follows the experiences of Mark's 13-year-old self (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as he comes-of-age in 1980s Saint John's, NL.
"Everyone is roughly based off a real person," said Gobbo, who plays Mark's older brother. "It's some of the funniest stuff I've ever got to work on, but it's filled with so much heart, which really reflects the culture of Newfoundland."
Born and raised in Sudbury, Gobbo got his start in acting as a child in the theatre.
"My first show was with YES Theatre, when they did Hair in 2009," he said. "And then in 2012-13, I made the shift to film and TV."
Gobbo recalled the many hours in the car growing up, crediting his parents for spending weekends shuttling him back and forth from Sudbury to Toronto for auditions. After graduating from St. Charles Secondary School, he moved to Toronto to pursue acting full-time, and attended the George Brown Theatre School to further his training.
Now 22, Gobbo has booked a number of small roles and one-off appearances in television and film. More recently, he was featured in the Netflix series Ginny and Georgia , and starred as Naomi Watts's son in the 2021 thriller The Desperate Hour .
But his role in Son of a Critch is his biggest to date.
In the new season, he said he's excited to explore a new side to his character.
"In the first season, (Mike Jr.) was really kind of cool, collected, a little bit of a rebel," he said. "This season, he's more or less the same, but he's found his place a bit more. You get to see him come out of his shell."
For the first time, Gobbo said audiences will finally get to see the on-screen character start to converge with Critch's real-life brother, who is a radio personality in Newfoundland.
"He picks up a job at the radio station and so he's falling into the real life path of Mike," he said. "He gets to go on air for the first time and really realizing that he wants to do this for the rest of his time."
Of the real-life Mike, Gobbo added, "He's a great and lovely dude. It's so funny to try and separate the character Mike and the real person."
While Gobbo has started to find his feet in the acting biz, he still holds Sudbury close. Last year he returned to put on a sketch comedy show with his friends and is currently working on a mockumentary-style sequel.
He will also be returning to Sudbury next fall to star in YES Theatre and the Sudbury Theatre Centre's stage production of The Curious Incident of the Dog and the Nightime.
"It's the first play I will be doing since 2016," he said. "But it's going to be so exciting. It's something I've really been missing and it will be so nice to keep those theatre muscles active."
Season 2 of Son of a Critch premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:30 p.m. on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
