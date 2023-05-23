LGBTTQ+ residents rallied in the Manitoba capital with pride flags as trustees convened in a boardroom 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg to answer a request to remove books with trans and queer characters from school shelves.
Mandalyn Unger organized the Tuesday rally at the Manitoba legislature at 7 p.m., which is when the Brandon School Board began its latest meeting — the first public session since about two dozen people showed up to call for book banning.
“I would’ve liked to have gone out to Brandon to show support, but that’s not accessible or possible for everybody and so I thought maybe other folks are feeling the same way, and if so, we should have a space to gather,” said Unger, who is queer and non-binary.
The Winnipeg-based organizer said they wanted the local gathering to send a message to school board members across the province: “We’re watching what’s happening, we’re concerned and we’re not going to suffer silently.”
On May 8, former trustee Lorraine Hackenschmidt, alongside a group of supporters, asked elected officials in Brandon to get rid of reading material that discusses gender identity and sexuality.
Two trustees, one of whom applauded the presenter for her courage, thanked the attendees for raising the issue.
The titles in question include award-winning memoir Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen, by Jazz Jennings; Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel The Bluest Eye; and It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health, a children’s book by Robie Harris.
“We must protect our children from sexual grooming and pedophilia; the sexualization agenda is robbing children of their innocence and opening the door to sexual abuse,” said Hackenschmidt, echoing a popular religious conservative argument against queer content, at the meeting earlier this month.
The Manitoba Teachers’ Society took out a full-page weekend advertisement in the Brandon Sun to condemn that “entirely false narrative (which is) tantamount to hate speech” and the general act of book banning.
Union leader Nathan Martindale travelled 21/2 hours to attend the Tuesday meeting in solidarity with LGBTTQ+ students, teachers and the head of the Brandon chapter of MTS — one of 31 local residents who signed up to speak about the subject.
The lengthy board meeting agenda indicates the division office had received 289 emails and letters as of noon on May 19 about Hackenschmidt’s request to strike a committee to review school books.
“By far, the preponderance of communications were in opposition to the delegation,” states an excerpt of the document, which notes six respondents supported the idea put forward.
Roughly 200 people gathered on the legislature grounds in Winnipeg to listen to speeches and read the kinds of books critics are deeming problematic.
Grade 7 student Arlo Swaenepoel attended the rally donning a transgender flag with light blue, pink and white stripes on it.
“(Book bans) don’t work. They never have,” the 12-year-old said.
Martindale said some rural teachers have expressed concerns about being targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity in the wake of the Brandon presentation.
The MTS president also cited the union’s code of professional practice (“a member’s first professional responsibility is to the member’s students”) as reason to be vocal about this issue.
“For a lot of students, these types of books that are available to them are lifelines. They learn, they see themselves reflected in books and they also count on schools to be safe spaces,” added Martindale, who represents upwards of 16,600 public school teachers.
The Manitoba School Boards Association’s position is local concerns are best addressed at a local level — although its leaders can provide trustees with guidance on policy-making.
“We recognize that there are going to be conflicting thoughts and opinions on not only this topic, but any number of topics amongst trustees and boards,” said MSBA president Sandy Nemeth, who is a longtime trustee in Winnipeg.
At the same time, the Louis Riel School Division’s board of trustees — on which Nemeth sits — has made clear its stance on removing books from shelves in kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms and facilities.
“School libraries should offer learning resources and reading material that motivates students to think critically, reflect on their personal beliefs, and to understand their responsibilities and rights as citizens,” states a public declaration the board made earlier this month.