Mina Linklater was born to artists Duane Linklater and Tanya Lukin Linklater in Anchorage, Alaska. She is now making her own mark in the creative industry as a model living in North Bay.
Linklater is set to walk in New York Fashion Week (Feb. 10 to Feb. 15) for acclaimed Indigenous designer Scott Wabano’s show in February. She will walk alongside models and influencers such as Quannah Chasinghorse, Michelle Chubb, and Kairyn Potts.
She has been living in North Bay since 2009 but she calls more than one place home.
“I’m Omaskeko Ininu and a member of Moose Cree First Nation in northern Ontario on my father's side. I'm Alutiiq/Sugpiaq and a tribally enrolled member of the Native Villages of Afognak and Port Lions in southwestern Alaska on my mother's side,” she said.
“I grew up in communities that were outside of major urban centres, which made it difficult to pursue modelling at first.”
In addition to this barrier, she rarely saw Indigenous representation in the fashion industry. When Indigenous model Chasinghorse walked at the Met Gala in 2019, Linklater felt deeply inspired. She hopes to do the same for other Indigenous people.
Her ambitions go beyond fashion and modelling. Connecting to her culture through ceremony and attending cultural events is a major focus in her life currently. Additionally, her education is something she values. Linklater recently graduated from McMaster University with an honours bachelor degree in arts, majoring in Indigenous studies with a minor in art history.
“Indigenous people have always emphasized the importance of supporting the youth and learning. There’s a lot of power in that. So I just encourage the youth to get their education because you never know what doors will open up when you do. Receiving my post-secondary education gave me the confidence I needed to pursue modelling and a career in the creative industries,” Linklater says.
Kelsey Borgford is a Nbisiing Nishnaabekwe from the Marten clan and is a freelance Local Journalism Initiative reporter seeking to facilitate the platform of Indigenous people across Turtle Island through her writing. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.