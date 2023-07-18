Lethbridge Police Services is continuing to investigate after a body of a male was found inside a McDonald’s storage shed on Friday along the 500 block of University Drive.
Details surrounding the identity and age of the deceased have not yet been released.
Police said Monday that at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday that workers from a restoration company located a body inside the shed.
It had been damaged in a fire on July 3 and the workers were there to provide remediation services.
Police said the body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary for an autopsy to determine identity and cause of death. McDonald’s franchisee Pierre Nuyt on Monday expressed the company’s condolences, and said the store is cooperating with the police in the investigation.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred at our restaurant located at 550 University Drive West in Lethbridge. We are fully cooperating with Lethbridge Police in their investigation. Given this is an active investigation, we will make no further comments at this time,” said Nuyt.