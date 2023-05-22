"This is such wonderful news! We're thrilled that our children will have the opportunity to learn about different cultures and broaden their horizons," said a Milton resident Emma Thomson. Referring to the Youth Mobility Agreement signed between Canada and Finland, she said: "This agreement will open up a world of possibilities for our youth and embrace new experiences and gain a deeper understanding of diverse values."
Recently, Canada and Finland announced the signing of the Canada-Finland Youth Mobility Agreement, which will take effect in 2014.
Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services for Northern Ontario, representing Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Roy Eriksson, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Canada, announced signing the Canada-Finland Youth Mobility Agreement. Expected to take effect in 2024, this new agreement will permit Canadian and Finnish youth between the age of 18-35 to engage in work and travel experiences in each other's countries through the International Experience Canada (IEC) program or its Finnish counterpart.
Olivia Smith, mother of two minors, said: "We couldn't be happier than this! This agreement will allow our young generation to connect with the people of Finland, fostering understanding and empathy. It's an incredible chance to expand their perspective."
Under this agreement, the government of Canada aims to create fresh opportunities for Canadian youth to explore diverse cultures and forge lasting connections abroad. Simultaneously, it aims to offer international youth meaningful work and life experiences within Canada.
The IEC program encompasses three categories: working holiday, international co-op (internship), and young professionals. Participants will be allowed to partake in each category for a maximum period of 12 months.
The bilateral relationship between Canada and Finland is characterized by strong ties and shared values, resulting in excellent diplomatic relations. Celebrating 75 years of formal diplomatic ties in 2022, this agreement will provide a new foundation for further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations. Through the IEC program, Canadian and Finnish youth, including francophone and indigenous youth, can immerse themselves in new cultures and experiences, acquire valuable life skills, enhance their future employment prospects, and foster deeper social connections.
"We're delighted by this agreement! I plan to send my two children, aged 19 and 28, to Finland for three months. This is how they can learn more about the culture and values of another society and share the same with our people living in Milton," said Pakistani-origin Milton resident Ahmed Kamal.