Chris Stipdonk is known for his unparalleled success in the knuckle hop, but the veteran competitor and world record holder is retiring from the event after earning a gold ulu at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games, Feb. 1.
“My goal today was to get 192 (feet),” said Stipdonk, which would have been a new record, bettering his old one, which still stands. “I got 188, so I came up a few feet short, but I gave it everything I had. I got a gold medal. I’m feeling pretty good.”
In second came Kyle Worl and third, Parker Benjamin Kenick, both from Alaska.
“It’s one of my strong events, obviously,” said Stipdonk. “And I have the world record in it already, so I’m not complaining that I didn’t get the Arctic Winter Games record.”
At age 37, he got a bronze in one-hand reach the day before, which particularly excited him.
“I’m actually more ecstatic about that than I am about (the knuckle hop),” he said.
Stipdonk is excited to keep competing in Arctic sports, but he is done with the knuckle hop now.
“It’s incredibly difficult to do, it takes up a lot of time training and today was my last hurrah with it,” he said, adding he hoped to finish with the new AWG record, but alas.
“I’ve done the knuckle hop about six times now and for the most part I’ve improved each time,” he said. “But you know, my hands are in good shape and I want them to stay that way, so it’s time for me to call it quits on that event, but not Arctic sports.”
The father of four was joined by his wife and children at the Games.
“I’m running out of time to train is what this is really coming down to,” he said. “I’m 37 and I got other priorities, I got other things going on in my life now.”
He said he’s feeling good, and he gives a big shout out to all his friends and oldtimers in Fort Simpson.