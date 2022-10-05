Keeping in mind the low tax rates throughout the pandemic, Tay council opted to provide township staff with an increased target of three per cent as the goal to achieve for the upcoming fiscal year.
A treasury report was brought forward during the regular meeting of council, looking at the 2023 budget direction and process.
Three staff directions were approved by council: The policing reserve be used to phase in the increase in the tax levy for policing services in 2023; the phased-in approach continue to increase reserve transfers for infrastructure replacements; and that the municipal tax rate levy be targeted for three per cent or less as an overall increase from the 2022 one per cent increase.
Treasurer Saleem Sandhu spoke briefly to the report while requesting the direction for staff.
“The report describes certain budget pressures for inflation in cases of hydro, gas, telephone, the township insurance, and cost of living,” explained Sandhu.
Mayor Ted Walker noted that the preliminary target could be changed as budget talks moved along.
“The last three years, we’ve been very careful with the rate due to a number of factors,” said Walker, “the least of which is the COVID situation and some of the financial hardships our residents were facing at that time.”
Deputy Mayor Gerard La Chapelle offered a low target based on previous council decisions.
“I thought we had discussed it last time that given all the increases we’ve incurred, we’d be looking at at least two per cent this year,” La Chapelle stated. “I know that was the starting point for me; I don’t know what others’ thoughts are. I remember a discussion we had that at some point we may have to play a little bit of catch-up.”
Coun. Barry Norris put forward the staff recommendation of 3.63% as his suggestion, noting that the tax rate stabilization reserves from 2021 had been allocated to the 2023 budget, allowing some manoeuverability by the township. -
Coun. Mary Warnock, who won’t be on council next term, suggested a three per cent rate with some reasoning behind the consideration.
“Inflation is so high, and I just think if you keep an artificially-low tax increase, it’s eventually going to catch-up to you, and then we’re going to have a wallop further along down the line. And further along down the line, I don’t want a wallop,” Warnock added with a laugh which was shared by Walker.
Coun. Jeff Bumstead, also not returning, was indifferent to the number but pointed out a concern for council to keep in mind: Staff wages.
“I know this council talked about a three-to-four-year cycle of reviewing staff wages,” said Bumstead.
“I just want to encourage the discussion around staff wages and making sure that come that three-or-four year cycle time, that the township will stop playing catch-up in a situation like that; just being aware of that.
“Staff is our number one resource, and definitely needs to be thought of and rewarded appropriately,” he added.
With council in agreement for three per cent, Walker asked for consensus which prompted a comedic late response from Norris, who chuckled as he added his approval in the last moments.
The 2023 budget direction and process report can be found in the council agenda on the Township of Tay website.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Further information including council’s agenda can be found on the Tay Township website.