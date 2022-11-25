A cache of colourful — and potentially deadly — drugs are off the streets after a traffic stop in Simcoe on Wednesday night.
Members of the OPP street crime unit pulled over a car on Colborne Street North around 10:15 p.m.
Inside the car, police say, officers found pink-, orange-, red- and white-coloured fentanyl, along with cocaine, hydromorphone and cannabis.
Police seized the drugs, as well as cash, cellphones and drug paraphernalia allegedly found inside the car, and the vehicle itself.
A 66-year-old Norfolk County man, 44-year-old Tillsonburg man and 24-year-old Haldimand woman face a variety of drug charges.
The accused from Tillsonburg also stands charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and four counts of breaching probation.
The three accused remained in police custody pending a court date on Thursday.