The sudden death of 20-year-old race car driver Noelle Teal has devastated her family, friends and motorsport fans in Ontario and British Columbia.
The Hagersville-born driver was a fan favourite at Ohsweken Speedway, where she raced Crate Sprint and Micro Sprint cars as a member of the Glenn Styres Racing Team.
Teal was killed in Kelowna, B.C., just before noon on Saturday when her motorcycle collided with a truck. The police investigation into the crash continues.
Teal’s loved ones and members of the racing community have shared their sorrow online in hundreds of posts on social media.
“The racing family has lost a beautiful soul,” Nathan Ackland Racing posted on Facebook.
“Noelle Teal always had a beaming smile and positive attitude whenever you saw her. From micros to full size sprints, Noelle had a great passion for racing and even turned the wrenches on her cars too.”
Teal’s family brought her custom-painted race car to Waterford over the weekend to fulfil Teal’s wish that her car be displayed at the Waterford Pumpkinfest car show.
“She loved to ride her motorcycle and racing. We know she wished her car to be at the Pumpkinfest car show. So we dropped it off for her this morning,” the Teal family said in a statement to Ohsweken Speedway.
Will Bell, a longtime Speedway employee, praised Teal’s skill behind the wheel.
“I have watched her drive the micro sprints and move into the crate sprints. Such talent,” he said.
Teal is remembered as a loving friend with a sense of adventure, outgoing personality and determination to achieve her goals.
In an online message, the team behind Friday Night Thunder — a documentary series about Indigenous Sprint Car drivers filmed at Ohsweken Speedway — described Teal as “sunshine in a race suit.”
“Noelle was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many. Her smile, energy, joy and enthusiasm were contagious — as was her faith,” read a tribute on an online fundraiser set up to support the family.
“Noelle left her mark on the racetrack, and on the hearts of everyone who knew her.”