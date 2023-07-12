Stellar Science, a new exhibit from Science North, is coming to the Mattawa Museum on Wednesday, July 12. The museum is located at 285 First St. Mattawa, and the show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is outside under the tent and admission is free.
What kind of science does one get for free these days? Well, the Science North Bluecoats will be on hand with six interactive tables filled with hands on activities for participants. Are your little ones interested in planets, stars, and space exploration? What about gravity? Is that something that interests you? Well, this is the place to be, as the space themed activities will send you and yours over the moon.
There’s also going to be an astronaut challenge, and other fun events. Organizers promise the event will be “out of this world,” so be sure to remember where you parked.
While the kids are spacing out, be sure to pick up some tickets for the quilt raffle, a fundraiser for the museum. Local artist Gin Dupuis created and donated a beautiful quilt for the draw, and tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Beginning Thursday, the quilt will be on display within the museum.
As for the escape room, this is a special activity the museum started last year. It was so popular, staff brought it back, and once again, “people are loving it,” said museum curator, Judy Toupin.
How it works? A group of three or four (three is ideal) sign up as a group and must solve a series of puzzles and clues in order to escape the museum. For those unable to free themselves, they will become The Collector’s next victims.
Yes, it’s more of a horror theme this year, but if you can handle a moderately scary haunted house, you’ll be fine. Plus, the fear of becoming the newest addition to a psycho’s “collection” might light a fire to solve those puzzles.
“Will you be able to escape?” the poster dares, “or will you become the next victim of … The Collector.”
With a tag line like that, “player’s discretion is advised” staff warn, although it’s recommended for those over 12 years old, so the fear factor is kept pretty low. The game runs until August 31, with play dates happening from Thursday to Monday, from 12 to 1:00, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and the money goes toward the museum. Each game is 60 minutes.
The Collector awaits …
For more information and to reserve a spot, call the museum at 705-744-5495, or visit the museum’s website for details.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.