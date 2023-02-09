Prince Graham attended a bail hearing decision last Friday, January 27 in Gore Bay. Bail was denied and a first appearance court date was set for February 1, 2023.
“He was detained on all three grounds,” said Mr. Graham’s defence counsel, Susan von Achten.
For more on the grounds for bail, see our recent story on the debate over bail reform. Ms. von Achten explained that when deciding whether or not to grant bail, the courts must ask themselves if the charged person is releasable.
“The court must ask itself three questions,” she told The Expositor. “One, whether or not the person, if released, would attend court as required; two, if released, is there a substantial likelihood that the accused would commit further offences; and three, would the maintenance of confidence in the administration of justice be undermined if the accused was released.”
Mr. Graham was arrested after he turned himself in to the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service on January 16. He was held pending a bail hearing for the offences of attempt to commit murder using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 239(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); pointing a firearm, contrary to Section 87 of the CC; handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in careless manner, contrary to Section 86(1) of the CC; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to Section 88 of the CC; and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to Section 91(1) of the CC.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 26, 2022. UCCM Police were called regarding a weapons complaint at an address on Bebonang Street in M’Chigeeng First Nation.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a 30-year-old male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It was believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.
The investigation by UCCM Police and the OPP Criminal Investigation unit determined the victim had been inside the residence on Bebonang Street, and the accused had entered the residence and shot the victim. The accused was identified as Prince Almando Graham, 37, of Toronto.
A search was initiated of residences and associated vehicles throughout Manitoulin Island after the suspect fled the scene.
Ms. von Achten indicated there will be new charges coming but she has no information yet.