Thunder Bay, Ont. — EcoSuperior’s new Eco Green program provides ways to reduce environmental impacts and promote sustainability during group events that take place in Thunder Bay. Denise Smith, EcoSuperior’s rethinking waste co-ordinator, says gatherings such as parties, festivals, street fairs and other events that bring large groups together can also be opportunities to celebrate the planet. “Just over the past year or two, we’ve been developing a green event guide,” Smith said. “The guide is available for any event organizers who are organizing conferences, festivals, weddings, any sort of medium to large size events interested in having sustainability in mind when running these events.” She says green event initiatives create community participation opportunities, provide community outreach and environmental education and help raise awareness of environmentally friendly choices, services and products available in the community. “We really tried to keep this local,” she said. “We wanted to see what other event organizers were already doing here in town that was really successful.” Smith and her team observed the recent BrewHa! and WineOh! events and found that sustainability was at the top of the organizer’s priority list in everything that they did. “At both of those events, you got a reusable glass, and that really cuts down on plastic cups,” she said. “Things like transportation, in both of those events, you can have a free pass on the city bus to those events which reduces the amount of driving. These are ways to reduce waste and reduce our carbon footprint.” Smith added the importance of the event’s support of local businesses by sourcing local breweries. “It’s about trying to cut down on the amount of waste that your event might be producing like avoiding disposables, going towards more reusable items and avoiding plastics as much as possible,” she said. “If you can serve your food in a paper container it’s much better for the environment. Try to reduce the amount of swag and things that you get from conferences that really just end up in the garbage and be really mindful of what’s going out in your events and what’s going to happen to it at the end of the event.” She noted information on litter prevention and setting up a proper waste management system to ensure that people are properly recycling is also included in the guide. Hosting a green event can provide many benefits which include cost savings and waste reduction while demonstrating commitment to leadership in environmental responsibility that will create a more sustainable and healthy community. The 10-page Eco Green Guide can be downloaded for free from the EcoSuperior website and staff are available to answer questions by calling the office. Plans to continue to develop the use of the guide into an incentive-style or reward program through certification and business window badges are also underway.
Events can be less wasteful: advocate
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
