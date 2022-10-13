The Regional District of Nanaimo board has approved the 10-year parks and trails strategy, paving the way to put the strategy’s seven goals into action.
Eight of the board directors, including four electoral area representatives, voted in favour of a motion to refer approval of the plan to the post-October-election board, citing desires to align the strategy with the outcomes of the future board’s strategic planning process; however, that motion was defeated.
Electoral Area G Director Lehann Wallace made the referral motion saying the strategy should be reviewed in conjunction with the RDN’s drinking water and watershed protection, sustainability, stormwater and climate change action plans.
“I’m not saying it’s not a good plan – I just think it needs a larger scope of reference,” Wallace said.
Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig voted in favour of approving the strategy on Sept. 27 saying it has been developed with “robust public input.
“This has been a process more than 2 years in the making…. I think it’s come through as a robust report.” Delaying approval could have an unclear impact on projects already planned for 2023, Craig added.
Director Ben Geselbracht of Nanaimo called it a “practical, pragmatic plan.
“I sat on the climate action committee developing that plan and the drinking water and watershed protection, and I’m very satisfied that this parks plan is in alignment with those plans.”
Directors opposed to approving the strategic document argued there wasn’t sufficient opportunity to have input as the process was primarily undertaken by a subcommittee of the regional parks and trails select committee. Board Chair Tyler Brown took issue with that assertion.
“There were adequate touch points with the committee,” Brown said. To call into question the framework at this time is “unfair.”
The parks and trails strategy outlines a 20-year vision as well as a unified approach to planning, developing and managing regional and community parks and trails over the next 10 years.
The strategy’s seven goals are to strengthen partnerships with other governments, including First Nations, as well as landowners and non-profit agencies; collaborate with First Nations on park planning and design; identify and preserve important natural areas through parkland acquisition; protect and enhance natural parkland through management and restoration; provide well-maintained and diverse amenities; enhance and develop trail connections; and increase volunteering, learning and programming opportunities.