Men aged 18-34 continue to have higher than average rates of impaired driving
Young males, aged 18-34, continue to have higher than average rates of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, a new survey has found.
The survey was conducted by Ipsos for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada and 3000 Canadians from the legal driving age to age 70 participated in it. This was the third national survey of its kind in which the participants were asked about their consumption of alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs, and whether they drove afterward while they believed that they were impaired.
Among the 71% of drivers who used alcohol in the past 30 days, 6% drove at least once in the past six months while they believed that they were impaired, with 45% drove with passengers. Among young males, 17% drove at least once in the past six months while they believed that they were impaired, and 76% drove with passengers.
Among the 30% of drivers who used cannabis in the past 30 days, 11% drove at least once in the past six months while they believed that they were impaired, and 55% drove with passengers. Among young males, 41% had consumed cannabis in the past 30 days, with 16% of those driving at least once in the past 6 months while they believed that they were impaired, and 69% drove with passengers.
Among the 13% of drivers who used an illicit drug, medication (prescribed or not) or other substance for recreational purposes or to get high in the past 30 days, 18% drove at least once in the past six months while they believed that they were impaired, and 58% drove with passengers. Among young males, 22% drove after consuming a drug, medication or other substance, with 24% of those driving at least once in the past 6 months while they believed that they were impaired, and 62% drove with passengers.
“These results tell us that driving after alcohol, cannabis, or other drug use continues to be a problem among a sizeable portion of Canadians and represents a major risk on our roads,” said Eric Dumschat, legal director for MADD Canada.
“We need to continue to look at legislative and policy measures that will address this problem, as well as ongoing education and awareness efforts, paying particular attention to young males.”
The rates of road fatalities are also higher among young males. According to MADD Canada’s statistics, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16 to 25 year olds, and alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in 55% of those crashes. Males account for 87% of the young fatally injured drinking drivers and 89% of the seriously injured drinking drivers.
Juliana, a mother herself and a resident of Milton, seemed to agree with the survey’s findings. She also pointed out to Halton Police’ news releases which showed a large number of young men charged with impaired driving.
“As a mother of two young ones who often bike around the town for their school and recreation, an increase in drunk driving is of particular concern to me”, she said, adding that merely charging individuals may not be the solution.
“The government should really focus on a solution that curbs this problem rather than the offenders only being stopped and charged. What if they succeed in evading the police and cause an incident?”, she said.