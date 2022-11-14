The countdown to Christmas in Lincoln starts in mid-November, with a European-inspired festive market and the lighting of Jordan's tree.
On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre in Jordan will host the second annual Starlight Market, with vendors, bars and crafts.
The night market runs from 3 to 8 p.m., and the market vendors will be primarily lit up by holiday lights to create that festive atmosphere.
Alongside vendors and bars, there will be craft activities for children and a polar express train.
“It’s a fun event for kids and adults,” said Olivia Rozema, cultural events program administrator at the town of Lincoln.
The event also coincides with the lighting of the Christmas tree outside Inn on the Twenty, adding to the festive magic.
Rozema said the event was well-received last year, and she’s thrilled to bring it back.
“(We’re) really excited to get people together at the start of the holidays,” she said.
The event is inspired by the Christmas markets that spring up throughout Europe during the festive season, but haven’t really popped up in Canada, said Rozema.
The event is free to attend. There is no ATM, so cash is recommended.
There is limited parking, so guests are encouraged to park at the Jordan Arena where there will be a shuttle. Those with accessibility issues can contact the museum for arrangements at museum@lincoln.ca.
More details, with a list of confirmed vendors, can be found on the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/events/650243103380829/