SBGHC – The future of the Chesley hospital’s emergency department is being discussed during the eight-week department closure.
“We have not made any decision on how to best use the Chesley ER,” said South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO Michael Barrett, in an interview following the Oct. 5 board meeting.
He added, however, that there’s “no guarantee at the end of the eight weeks of a return to a full ER, but something appropriate to the staffing available to us.”
What that might mean is an urgent care centre patterned after the one at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London.
An urgent care centre is not the same as an ER, he said. It’s usually not open 24/7 but 12 hours or less per day. As stated on the St. Joseph’s Health Care website, it offers “one-stop care for individuals of all ages who have a non-life-threatening illness or injury” including sprains, strains and broken bones; cuts needing stitches; minor burns; ear aches, eye problems, fever, nose and throat complaints and minor abdominal pain – “any illness that cannot wait for your family physician and is unlikely to require a hospital admission.”
People should go to an ER if they have chest pain, stroke symptoms, moderate to severe respiratory distress, severe abdominal pain, any mental health issue, any obstetrical issue, any condition requiring a blood transfusion, or any other medical or surgical emergency likely requiring admission to hospital.
What it would mean in Chesley, if this ends up being the board’s decision, is someone showing up at the urgent care centre with, say, chest pains, would be asked to go elsewhere. An ambulance would be called for the person if necessary.
Barrett said the situation at the Chesley hospital is “extremely unfortunate” but said the focus now is on “the best approach” for “how it will function moving forward.”
A number of items were discussed during the Oct. 5 meeting of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s board of directors that provide some background to the decision to close the Chesley ER for eight weeks.
The ongoing shortage of nurses is one, and the fact the solution to the problem is actually causing additional problems – the use of agency nurses to fill gaps in the schedule.
In presenting his financial report, board member Doug Harris forecast a deficit of $2 million for the fiscal year. He noted $1.9 million (actually $1.958 million) is the amount paid for agency nurses. Since these nurses are being used where there’s a staff vacancy, there’s a savings in salaries. The net cost amounts to $1.425 million.
While the hospital corporation has been successful in hiring new staff (26), that success has been offset by the continuing turnover (21).
Challenges include the reliability of the agency nurses, and sick time and leaves of absence.
During the question period that followed the report, board member Paul Austin asked about the deficit, and was told the hospital has the reserves to cover it if necessary. However, as Austin noted, “People get very nervous using capital reserves for operational deficits.”
Barrett said that Ontario Health has made a verbal commitment to cover that $1.9 million cost of agency nurses.
In giving his report to the board, Barrett spent a lot of time discussing staffing challenges. Job vacancies that once would have resulted in many applications the moment they were posted are now getting very few. And the new hires are “novice nurses.” That’s not a major concern in a large hospital, where there are experienced staff people, but it’s a problem in a small hospital where the person might be expected to work on their own. “We have to make sure they can work independently,” said Barrett.
Also problematic is the use of agency nurses, who earn a lot more money than the staff nurses they work beside. The preference would be to “invest in our own nurses,” Barrett said.
And then there’s sick time, which is substantially higher than it’s ever been.
The situation doesn’t only affect nurses. “There are staff shortages in other areas, too,” said Barrett.
He elaborated on the subject of agency nurses. The hospital deals with six agencies, and one is “regularly able to supply” staff. However, Barrett described the agencies as “not a stable resource” in that the nurses may not want to work nights, or want to work only ED shifts.
While the province is taking measures to alleviate the problem, said Barrett, most of the measures, such as assistance with tuition, will not make a difference for three or four years. “We need nurses right now,” he said.
The problem isn’t new and didn’t suddenly appear during COVID. The system was designed 40 years ago, and “this (situation) was 20 years in the making. “We need solutions,” Barrett said.
Those solutions might include urgent care centres, team-based care with PSWs and health-care aides, use of virtual ED technology, improved inter-facility transportation and working with medical schools, universities and colleges.