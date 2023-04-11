What should Adelaide Metcalfe look like over the next 25 years?
That is the question everyone who lives and works in here is being asked as the Township starts work on its official plan.
Some things will have to be changed. The Province and county have jurisdiction over things like implementing the new provincial law that allows more dwellings on one property.
Agriculture, a very important land use and way of life in Adelaide Metcalfe, will also be affected.
“We will be amending these policies to permit agricultural, agriculture-related and on-farm diversified uses subject to criteria, which aligns to some of the changes to the PPS (provincial policy statement) in 2020,” said Middlesex County planner for policy and special projects Abby Heddle-Jacobs at the Mar. 20 council meeting.
It has been a while since a major review of the official plan has been done. It is supposed to be looked at every five years, but the last five-year review was in 2010, five years after the Township’s first-ever official plan was approved by the county in 2005. That was two years after Adelaide Metcalfe adopted it.
The timeline on this review is to have public engagement and consultation starting in May. There is information already available on the Township website for everyone to review at adelaidemetcalfe.on.ca.
Recommendations for changes and a public meeting are scheduled for September. Council is scheduled to adopt the plan by November and send it off for approval by the county.
What happens after that is up in the air.
“Approval of County of Middlesex is currently to be determined, and… that’s because the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has paused the 120-day review timeline for the county official plan review, and has provided no indication of when a decision could be expected on that. And given that the (Planning) Act requires the Township’s official plan to conform to the county’s official plan, a Ministry decision that includes modifications could have implications for the Township’s official plan as well,” explained Heddle-Jacobs.
Other revisions to the old plan that will be put in include considering affects from climate change and First Nations consultation. There will also be collaboration with the County’s Director of Economic Development on planning for industry and investment attraction.
There have been 14 minor amendments to the official plan over the years. The last approved amendment was in October 2022 “to permit a specially defined assembly hall that also includes overnight accommodations within a single detached dwelling and a farm winery which are otherwise not permitted.”