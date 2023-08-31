Three Tavistock and area women are in the running for the crown which will be handed out on Friday, September 8 at the Memorial Hall.
Ashley Aarts
Ashley is being sponsored by the Tavistock Men’s Club. The 17-year-old will be attending Brescia University College at Western in September where she will be working towards completing an honours degree in French and Classroom Studies and would like to eventually become a teacher. She graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic Secondary School in Stratford and currently teaches dance and works at McCully Hill Farm store.
Nicole Danen
The 19-year-old is sponsored by the Tavistock Opti-Mrs Club. Nicole is in her second year of studies as she works toward a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. She works at B-W Feed in addition to her duties on the family farm. In her spare time, she plays fastball, stepdances, is active in the 4-H Club and Oxford Junior Farmers and enjoys socializing with friends. Nicole hopes to work in the agriculture industry and potentially take over the family farm.
Janeen Overdevest
Janeen is sponsored by the Princess Elizabeth Women’s Institute. The 20-year-old has completed two years at the University of Guelph where she is studying accounting and hopes to pursue a career in the field once she graduates. Her summer job is with Libro Credit Union in Woodstock, and she enjoys skiing, outdoor activities, reading, and helping out on the family farm.