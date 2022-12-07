Residents in the community of Redland in Wheatland County would like to connect to the Wheatland Regional Corporation (WRC) water line which runs through the community to service the neighbouring hamlet of Rosebud, but have concerns about the cost for servicing.
Currently there is no water supply infrastructure within Redland, and residents rely on well water, though some struggle with poor water quality and supply, and some have even faced their wells going dry.
“Administration held an engagement meeting on October 17 with Redland residents to present the proposed Local Improvement Plan - Redland Water Services,” explained Technical Services manager Bryce Mackan during the regular Tuesday, November 22 council meeting.
A total of five property owners, along with Division 6 Councillor Glenn Koester, Transportation general manager Brad Bullock, and Mr. Mackan attended the engagement.
“Residents brought forward many concerns (during the engagement), focused mainly on cost to residents,” Mr. Mackan explained during the meeting.
Wheatland County council previously received a report in September estimating a total project cost of some $477,301 to connect the community to the water line.
This would be fully paid through a Local Improvement Tax on the 10 property parcels which would benefit from the line, and would not include individual connection to the line.The total cost per parcel would be $47,730 which would be spread over a 20 year period, equating to $2,387 annually.
Administration received letters from those property owners who attended the October engagement expressing their dissatisfaction and disappointment at the proposed cost which would be placed on residents.
Deputy Reeve Scott Klassen expressed during the meeting he wants residents in the community to have access to water, but had concerns if the county subsidized the cost of the water line it could create a precedent in the future.