Bashaw town council approved their 2023 operating budget that includes a 2.55 per cent property tax increase after paring down the proposed document to save money. The decision was made at the April 26 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read the proposed 2023 operating budget presented by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Theresa Fuller, who noted the budget required a property tax increase.
“This budget proposes a 6.08 per cent increase,” stated Fuller’s report.
The budget memo was broken down into departments noting a number of items, including ATCO dropping their franchise fee from 15 per cent to 13, town office furnace and window work, increased fire department expenses including equipment, repair work to the Town of Bashaw sign, water main repairs and community beautification to name a few.
As she examined the detailed breakdown of mill rates for different land zones Coun. Jackie Northey asked why it’s not the same increases across the board. Fuller responded different land zones have different tax rates and there was also an effort in this budget to somewhat reduce the tax burden on businesses.
Mayor Rob McDonald pointed out the town tax rate is only one factor in a property tax bill, assessment, or the value of the land, is another major factor.
When looking at the budget breakdown McDonald asked why the sewer includes a decrease in revenue despite a hike in the sewer dump rate. Fuller responded the town increased the base rate for water but not wastewater, and the hike for the sewer dump was relatively small.
McDonald noted the Public Works department also faced decreased revenue. Fuller answered that’s also due to water.
Coun. Bryan Gust stated he was concerned about the 6.08 per cent tax increase being too high, suggesting an increase around three per cent.
Gust pointed out the property tax increase a year ago was 3.5 per cent.
Coun. Northey agreed, noting she felt people are still struggling to make ends meet and she felt bad adding to their struggles. She asked at what point would the town consider dipping into its reserves.
The CAO responded an example of when Bashaw town council dipped into the reserves was when connection to the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission was delayed and reserves were used to subsidize water bills.
Looking at the proposed operating budget Gust stated he felt there were items that could be cut; Coun. Cindy Orom stated she also wasn’t comfortable with an over six per cent tax increase and asked what could be cut from the budget.
Mayor McDonald observed that to trim the property tax increase to about 3.5 per cent would mean cutting roughly $25,000 from the draft budget. That’s what councillors then set out to do.
The first decision they made was the line item “return on investments,” which was altered to reflect more revenue to the town.
The second item they looked at was unpaid taxes. Fuller noted the Government of Alberta doesn’t always pay its full tax bill and the CAO stated that instead of listing the full tax bill it could be tweaked to more accurately reflect what the provincial government will probably pay.
The third item involved a lift station grinder and the placing of money linked to this item back into reserves. Gust suggested keeping the money in the budget instead.
It was noted during discussion those funds could be returned to reserves in future years if councillors wished.
The CAO noted that with those changes the property tax increase would stand at 2.55 per cent.
Coun. Northey seemed satisfied. “I’m happy with that,” said Northey.
Councillors unanimously approved the 2023 operating budget which included the changes they discussed at the council meeting.