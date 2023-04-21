Looking for something fun to do with the family on a Sunday afternoon? A fundraiser being held in the Domremy Hall is just the answer. On Sunday, April 23rd from 11 – 3 pm, there is a fundraiser being held for the St. Louis and District Fire Department. Featured activities include a bouncy castle, bowling, and naturally fire truck tours for the children. There will also be raffle prizes. There will be a canteen available serving hotdogs, fries, and poutine for dine-in or take-out so you can skip having to make lunch and instead come out and support this valuable part of the community.
With a group of eleven firefighters, the St. Louis Fire Department services a very extensive area including the hamlets of Domremy, Bellevue, and Hoey and the town of St. Louis along with the RM of St Louis which extends west to Batoche and the South Saskatchewan River. They also serve the rural areas north of the river in the RM of Prince Albert to the Red Deer Hill Road. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for purchasing training supplies and equipment.
While this fire department doesn’t immediately serve the community of Wakaw, it’s important to remember that rural fire departments depend on each other for backup when dealing with a large incident whether it be a fire or highway incident. In rural communities, we are all interconnected and count on each other for assistance in emergency situations. There is no such thing as ‘it doesn’t impact me’ in rural living.
Almost 85 % of firefighters in Canada are volunteer firefighters and their numbers are dwindling according to an October 2022 W5 Investigation “Under Fire”. Although this episode focuses primarily on Kawartha Lakes in Ontario, the volunteer shortage is not unique to Ontario. Volunteer numbers in every jurisdiction are dropping, that important fact was realized in a census carried out in the spring of 2021 by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs. An aging population of volunteer firefighters from Cape Breton across the country to British Columbia, are not being replaced at the same rate by younger volunteers. Most fire departments have strict residency requirements and will only give you a chance to volunteer if you reside within a certain mileage from their central response area. The primary reason behind this is simple. Volunteer fire departments need someone who can conveniently receive an alert and act fairly fast to respond to an emergency call.
Unlike other essential services like police, fire departments are fully funded by municipal governments and it’s up to local councils to determine how much they can afford and therefore how robust their firefighting services can be. With a declining rural tax base, many municipalities find that volunteers are all that can be afforded, and it only takes a quick look at the hair colour of any group of volunteers to note that volunteering is not as attractive as it used to be, especially when it means potentially putting your own life at risk.
A volunteer firefighter in our country is defined as “someone who is available or on-call to perform fire services, emergency services, and non-emergency duties for a jurisdiction (fire department) as needed. They may receive nominal remuneration (i.e. not a livable wage considering hours and/or pay) for their time, and generally have other occupations.” From COVID-19, to floods, grass fires, structure fires, and transportation accidents, one has only to turn on any news channel to see volunteer firefighters on the job, answering the call every day. All Canadians need to know how valuable volunteer emergency responders are to their respective communities. Firefighters are the first line of life-threatening protection for every citizen; the first call on the worst day of their lives, and that is a truth this writer can attest to. The loss of one’s family home is as devastating and traumatic as anything life can throw at you. Our local volunteer firefighters do an amazing job, they can all use the extra help of more numbers and more support to finance their training opportunities. To train a firefighter up to the National Fire Protection Association standards, W5 reported, cost roughly $10,000 and takes 545 hours. The extra training volunteer firefighters receive comes either from within the department by someone who has attended a training event or someone who is brought in to deliver the training or is paid out of pocket by the individual firefighter.
So think about taking the short drive to Domremy on Sunday, April 23rd, and supporting the St. Louis Fire Department.