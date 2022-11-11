HOWICK – After over eight years as clerk for the Township of Howick council, Carol Watson will be officially retiring as of Nov. 15.
Starting with Howick Council in March 2014 with Art Versteeg as Reeve, Watson reflects back on her time with the township.
“I ran my first vote-by-mail election the fall of 2014, ran a by-election June 2015 to replace a councillor that had resigned after six months, ran my first internet/telephone election in 2018, filled a council vacancy in 2021 after a council member moved out of Howick Township, and ran another internet/telephone election in 2022.”
The clerk for Howick council may be Watson’s last municipal job, but she started her working relationship with local government back in the 1980s.
“I have been a municipal employee since 1986, starting in the Township of Egremont; we had a Reeve, Deputy Reeve and three councillors, so coming to Howick with the same structure was like going back in time. In 2000, Egremont amalgamated with the Township of Proton and the Village of Dundalk to form the Township of Southgate. I was hired as the executive secretary, became deputy clerk in 2004 and clerk in 2008. I also ran for deputy mayor in the 2018 Southgate municipal election.”
When asked about her plans for retirement, Watson hopes to spend time with her family, which includes her husband, Ron, her five children, two daughter-in-laws, one son-in-law and nine grandchildren. She also wants to renovate their old farmhouse and travel more.
On Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a drop in open house at the Howick municipal office in honour of Clerk Carol Watson’s retirement.