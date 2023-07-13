The Village of Morrin confirmed the municipality is courting a developer for a possible new residential subdivision. The information was related to the June 21 regular meeting of council.
At that meeting councillors had two items earmarked to discuss in “closed session,” a private portion of the council meeting protected by FOIP legislation. Typical reasons to hold closed session talks include private financial information or private legal advice but councillors cannot pass resolutions in closed session and must return to the public meeting for such votes.
In a phone call to the ECA Review July 4 village Chief Administrative Officer Annette Plachner confirmed Morrin council did in fact pass a resolution related to one closed session item,
“New development.” Plachner noted once the closed session ended and the public session resumed the councillors voted in favour of sending a letter to a Three Hills contractor or developer which apparently has shown some interest in developing a residential subdivision in Morrin.
Plachner stated councillors were inviting the company in question to come to Morrin to look at available lots.
The other closed session item, “Starland regional fire agreement,” resulted in no resolution Plachner noted.
At previous regular council meetings Morrin councillors stated they were not interested in a new regional fire agreement and preferred the existing one.
As well, minutes presented at the June 21 regular meeting noted councillors held a special council meeting May 23.
Plachner stated the meeting was held because the village had an opportunity to purchase a new street sweeper and felt they couldn’t wait until the June meeting to make a decision.
Councillors approved purchase of the street sweeper.