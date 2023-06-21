Rockyford village council has put in a concerted effort to mitigate increased financial pressures on its ratepayers when considering its municipal tax rate bylaw, which was passed during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, May 23.
Council had held the line on its tax rate over the last few years due to COVID, implementing zero changes to its tax rate, and this year managed to slightly reduce the tax rate.
“Council has to find the balance, we have core services we need to provide,” says Rockyford Mayor Darcy Burke.
He shares there are increased financial strains on many municipalities, including increased funding for RCMP police servicing to municipalities under 5,000 population.
Although the tax rate was actually decreased slightly compared to 2022-the residential mill rate of 14.2166224 is down from 14.21887 last year, and the commercial mill rate of 15.39062 is down from 15.41887 in 2022-residents may still see some increases to their tax bill.
This is due to increased assessment value, which Mayor Burke says are up by about 3.5 per cent.
He adds the average homeowner in Rockyford will see about a $9 to $10 per month increase on their tax bill.