The tradition of tree lightings goes back many years ago. In 1848, the Illustrated London News published a woodcut of the royal family with a decorated Christmas tree. After that, the tradition spread quickly far and wide.
Community tree lightings are a staple in many northeast communities to bring the community together and spread the Christmas spirit.
The community of Porcupine Plain has been making the tree lighting an important start to the Christmas season for the last nine years. It has grown over the years to include sleigh rides, hot chocolate and honouring a hard working volunteer in the community for their volunteerism. This year, that prestigious honor was given to Glenda Kwasney.
Porcupine Plain mayor Nick Wood said that traditions are the things that define us as a community and shape our character. They make a place familiar, build bonds and give us a reason to get together. This tree lighting makes Christmas just a bit more special.
Many other communities also enjoy this same tradition like in the City of Humboldt a couple weeks ago or the Town of Nipawin just last week.
Many communities in the Northeast make this tradition important and want to spread the spirit of peace and love throughout our region. Christmas is upon us, and the communities in the northeast are spreading the joy.