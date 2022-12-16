For a second time, the North Bay and District Humane Society (NBDHS) will provide animal control for East Ferris residents. Council voted to enter a new four-year contract, which begins in January 2023. The current contract ends at the end of December.
“This has been a great agreement,” Mayor Pauline Rochefort said. “It’s worked perfectly, and the fees are still competitive with what we had before.”
For the first year, the municipality will pay—in quarterly installments—$15,500. This rises $500 per year (about three per cent annually), until reaching $17,000 in 2026. The contract can be terminated by either party with four months written notice—by pre-paid registered mail.
But that is unlikely, as all around the East Ferris council table are pleased with the arrangement. “It’s a fair agreement,” Trottier said, “and we’ve received really good service from the humane society.”
Recently, West Nipissing renewed its contract with the NBDHS, and East Ferris’s arrangement is similar. The NBDHS will deal with calls for stray and injured pets, take them into the shelter if needed, and work to have them returned to their owners or adopted out.
Residents should know that the humane society only deals with domestic pets, so if your animal control needs involve bears, racoons or other wild animals, you’ll have to call the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to satisfy those needs.
Also, humane societies do not deal with animal abuse cases anymore, as the province has taken on that task. “Abuse and neglect of any animal is not tolerated in Ontario,” the provincial government notes on its website, so if you know of that happening, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625). Ontario has the strongest provincial penalties in the country for animal abuse and neglect. The Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act of 2019 can tell you all about it.
The municipality also reminds residents that all dogs calling East Ferris home must have a tag. These are available in the municipal office for $20 for the first dog and $10 for each additional pack member. Tags must be renewed annually on January 1, so if you’re looking for stocking stuffers, tags are some nice Christmas bling.
Why tag your dog? When your dog runs away, people know where to return it. If Fido gets lost and the humane society picks him up, he’ll spend a lot less time in the clink with contact information around his neck.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.