Government flags only please.
That's all North Kent Coun. Rhonda Jubenville wants to see flying in front of municipally owned buildings in Chatham-Kent.
The rookie councillor entered a notice of motion at the April 3 council meeting that would see only Canada's national flag, the Ontario provincial flag and the Chatham-Kent flag be represented at each site.
Jubenville told council she's making the motion to avoid "controversy and discrimination" while "encouraging inclusion" as some groups aren't afforded the opportunity to have their flags represented. The councillor did not specify what groups have been discriminated against.
Flag raising ceremonies are a long-standing tradition in Chatham-Kent, held to mark specific events and raise awareness for a myriad of events and causes.
On Monday, municipal officials hoisted a flag to mark April as National Dig Safe Month, an effort designed to raise awareness about safe digging practices and prevent accidents caused by damaging underground utility lines.
A second flag raising was held Tuesday to commemorate Canada’s second annual Canadian Public Health Week.
Jubenville's motion will return to council for voting and discussion at the April 24 meeting.