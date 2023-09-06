Tudor and Cashel Township is having their first Senior Community Program Lunch and Learn on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Tudor and Cashel Community Centre. This first Lunch and Learn will feature a presentation from Delia Fritjers from Community Paramedics and lunch will be provided by the Limerick Friends’ Club. Councillor Elain Holloway comments on this upcoming event.
According to a Facebook post from Aug. 24 from Tudor and Cashel Township, their first Lunch and Learn event will occur on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature a presentation by Fritjers. It will be held at the Tudor and Cashel Community Centre. For more information or to register (by Aug. 28), please contact Holloway at holloway@tudorandcashel.com or at 613-474-2583. You can also participate virtually by contacting Nancy Carrol, clerk and treasurer, at clerk@tudorandcashel.com.
While the event is complimentary, they are encouraging attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for the Tri-Township Food Basket or a monetary donation to the Back the Cat initiative, to bring a CT scanner to QHC North Hastings Hospital. Holloway told Bancroft This Week that they knew there was a need to communicate the availability of services and their Senior Community Program provided them with an opportunity to share information and resources with their residents.
Holloway says they are excited to have Fritjers as their first guest.
“Her session will provide individuals with information they may need to assist with their own healthcare requirements,” she says.
Fritjers will be talking about the Community Paramedicine program, operated in partnership with municipalities, district social services administration boards and Indigenous communities. It also works with primary care and home and community care to provide the following services to eligible seniors; round the clock access to health services both in-home and remotely, non-emergency home visits and in-home testing procedures, ongoing vital signs monitoring to prevent chronic medical conditions from being exacerbated, and assessments, referrals, diagnostic procedures and point of care testing. More Lunch and Learn events will be happening through December, 2023. Please visit www.tudorandcashel.com for more information.
The Limerick Friends’ Club will be providing the food and beverages for these Lunch and Learn events, according to Holloway.
“The first meal will consist of a lovely salad plate (potato, macaroni, cheese, dinner roll and cold meat), beverages and dessert. There is quite a buzz as residents not only in our township but in neighbouring townships are pleased to see these opportunities for social engagement have started up again,” she says.
Holloway says she’s personally very excited that they’ve been able to provide a number of Lunch and Learn opportunities for their communities and bring some life back into the community centre in Tudor and Cashel.
“We have five additional Lunch and Learns planned, including some craft events over the next several months. In addition, there is Wednesday night Euchre, which is also well supported not only by our community but by our neighbours as well,” she says. “It’s been quite a bit of work pulling it all together but it’s all worth it!”