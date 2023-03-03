An upcoming workshop hosted by the Nipawin and District Chamber of Commerce will discuss the effects of not shopping locally in the community.
The Your Community Is Dying workshop, presented by Rick Miller, President of the Kindersley Chamber, will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The workshop will ask participants if they are concerned about Nipawin’s economy. Miller will present on the effects of not shopping locally and the importance of active economic development.
Information from the chamber said it’s a sombre presentation but is essential to growth and economic stability for future years in any community.
Lisa Suchlandt, executive director of the Nipawin chamber, said the presentation comes to them for concern about economic development and growth for the community.
“It also warns small business, local governments, services clubs, non-profits and other organizations the importance of shopping local and support your local economy,” she said. “If we don’t support the businesses that we have, we won’t have any businesses to support our local community events, sporting groups, or other donations related activities. If we want to grow Nipawin and what we have to offer here, it first starts with a strong economy and active investment and attraction.”
Rick Miller has lived in Kindersley his whole life and managed Speedy Glass store for 18 years and now he has been franchise owner for 14 years. During the managing position he trained customer service to stores in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He has four children, two of which have moved back to Kindersley. He has been the president of the Kindersley Chamber of Commerce for the past four years.
The venue has yet to be confirmed. Lunch is included as part of the presentation.
The Nipawin Chamber encourages all mayors and councils from the surrounding areas, non-profits, business owners, members of the public, essentially everyone should attend this presentation.
The Nipawin Chamber said it is working on its strategic plan over the next few months and believes this information will be valuable to guide the chamber for what their goals are over the next few years.
“Having this presentation is the best thing for our members in the business community so we are able to support them the best way possible,” the chamber said.
This workshop is for all of us to come together and have conversation around supporting our economy, Suchlandt said we are all responsible to do our part is securing Nipawin’s Future.