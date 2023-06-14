Swan Hills FCSS and the Family Resource Network have a variety of activities in store for next week.
Party In The Park
The Family Resource Network (FRN) and Swan Hills Municipal Library are kicking off the summer with a Party In The Park on June 21 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the Community Family Park. This party is geared toward children from 0 – 6 years old and their parents. There will be snacks, music, and a variety of activities, including a story walk, crafts, parachute games, and fun with bubbles. The splash park is always a good time, but remember to bring your bathing suits and towels.
Senior’s Week
While Senior’s Week in Alberta had been scheduled for June 5 – 11 this year, Mother Nature had other plans for Swan Hills. The evacuation in May threw a proverbial monkey wrench into Swan Hills FCSS’ careful preparations, necessitating a postponement of the planned activities until the week of June 19 – 23.
This year’s Senior’s Week activities begin on June 19 with a special event at the Keyano Centre from 12:00– 4:00 PM. The afternoon starts with a lasagna lunch with salads and snacks at noon. There will be board games, activities, a goody table, and the opportunity to pick and plant your own potted flowers. At 2:00 PM, guests will be in for a special treat as Meran Currie-Roberts and Rafael Hoekman from Concerts in Care perform a live instrumental concert. After their performance, Currie-Roberts and Hoekman will travel to Barrhead to perform at the Hillcrest Lodge as a token of appreciation for how they opened their doors to take in wildfire evacuees from Swan Hills last month.
On June 21, there will be a Senior’s Social wrap-up before the summer season at the library from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Come and enjoy some delicious food and fun activities while visiting and socializing with your friends and neighbours.