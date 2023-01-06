Candidates can soon put their names forward for a Feb. 13 byelection in the Sussex-area community of Valley Waters.
A press release from Elections New Brunswick says candidates for the two vacant seats– one in Ward 2 and the other in Ward 3 –can submit their nomination papers starting on Jan. 9, when the local municipal returning office opens to the public.
“We encourage candidates not to wait until the last minute to file their nomination papers, as it might not leave them enough time to fix any mistakes that could be discovered when the returning officer reviews their paperwork,” said chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth sid in the statement.
The Ward 3 council position was left vacant during the November 2022 election as no one put their name forward for the position.
The vacant spot in Ward 2 spot, though, was created when the province's Department of Environment and Local Government added a councillor position, correcting an error made during the creation of the new entity, the release said.
According to a notice sent out by the province’s Department of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, which was obtained by the Telegraph-Journal back in November, an “error” was identified in the number of councillor positions to be elected in two wards in the new municipality of Valley Waters.
It meant two councillors, not one, should be elected in Ward 2, which is made up of the local service district of Springfield, according to the notice. And one councillor, not two, should be elected in Ward 3, which is made up of portions of the local service districts of Norton and Upham.
The error couldn't be fixed before the Nov. 28 election because it required changes in legislation, the notice read.
During the 2022 election, Stephen Muir won a seat in Ward 2 with 187 votes.
The new municipality of Valley Waters includes the Village of Norton and the local service district of Springfield, as well as parts of the local service districts of Norton and Upham, and the Kars and Wickham LSDs.
The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers is 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.