When Craig Settee found out 10 years ago that he was his brother’s best hope to live a long and healthy life, he had no hesitations about doing whatever he could to help his little brother, even if it meant giving up a part of himself.
“I think part of being a big brother is always looking out for your little brother, and doing whatever you can to see them at their best physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Craig said over the phone from his home in Vancouver.
“So it was a no-brainer for me, and there was no hesitation that I was going to do this, I just said ‘let’s do it.’”
It was 10 years ago this week that Craig donated one of his kidneys to his brother Kevin Settee of Winnipeg, after learning he was the best match to donate a kidney to his brother who had dealt with years of kidney problems that often kept him in poor health, and forced to take a long list of medications and have regular and often difficult medical treatments including dialysis.
“A part of being a helper is giving a bit of yourself,” Craig said.
And the gift of his kidney has proved to be an invaluable one for his brother, as Kevin said when he got the transplant and received Craig’s kidney 10 years ago, it changed his life forever, because he was given the gift of good health, and the opportunity to finally live a healthy and happy life.
“What it did was give me the gift of a better life, because finally, my kidneys were functioning normally,” Kevin said. “I just remember waking up for the first time in a long time and finally feeling normal and just feeling energized.
“That energy and that joy was something I really hadn’t felt for a long time, so what better gift could a person receive than that. I will always be forever grateful for what my brother did for me.”
Kevin, who is a photographer and a filmmaker, says it has been a decade since his transplant and because he knows how it changed his life, he wants to raise more awareness about living donors, and how they can change the lives of family members or friends who might be in need of an organ transplant.
As part of a new awareness campaign called Great Actions Leave a Mark, Kevin met with other Indigenous Manitoba recipients and living donors to capture their stories, and he produced black and white images incorporating the “brilliant green that represents organ and tissue donation.”
“I really thought I needed to create awareness of living donors by looking into past stories, and what I learned from this is that there are so many incredible stories and ones that totally changed lives, just like mine was changed,” he said.
As well, several videos chronicling the stories of Manitoba living donors and recipients have now been produced and posted online at greatactions.ca, including the story of the Settee brothers, who are both members of the Fisher River Cree Nation, and who grew up together in Winnipeg.
“It’s the greatest gift I’ve ever received in my life, and you could save someone’s life by doing it as well,” Kevin said.
“So, I would encourage people to contact your living donation centre to learn more.”
