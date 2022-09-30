Twenty-five southern New Brunswickers have been awarded Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals.
A ceremony, attended by Lieut.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, was hosted by Saint Croix MLA Kathy Bockus and New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson at St. Stephen's Garcelon Civic Center on Sept. 24. The recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals were nominated by Bockus and Williamson.
St. Stephen resident Donna Linton received a medal for 29 years of community service as the coordinator of the Volunteer Centre of Charlotte County Inc. The centre houses the St. Stephen Food Bank.
Bockus said Linton was recognized for her contributions in assisting families facing food insecurity across Charlotte County.
"I feel very thankful, I am very humbled and I am very happy," Linton said of the award.
Linton, who said she's been helping people since she was a child, worked for 10 years helping people with disabilities at a nursing home after she completed high school. In 1993, when the volunteer centre was looking for a coordinator, she applied for the job, got it and has never left.
Linton said she feels empathetic to the people who are using the food bank services and "making sure they have at least the basics of what they need has always been a priority for me." In addition to the food bank, she said there are about eight different programs under her umbrella to support low-income families.
Her favourite part of her job is "just seeing the smiles and the contentment on our clients' faces knowing that when they get here they are going to get food," she said.
Another St. Stephen resident – Dot Larsen, who is a popular now-retired crossing guard of the town – was also chosen for a medal. She was recognized for providing "generations of children with emotional support and motivation" by spreading her "perpetual smile, encouraging words and loving concern" for 35 years.
A longtime Charlotte County volunteer, 85-year-old Jerome Connick was recognized for his more than 60 years with the Meet Your Neighbours Men's Club and his contributions to the Western Charlotte Fire Department after being a member for more than 50 years.
He told the Telegraph-Journal he did not expect a medal coming his way, but "it was a great honour, that's for sure."
He said it is tough to get recruits into the rural fire department as it is voluntary and there is no pay attached to the positions. He said he had to do it to serve the community and, being a truck driver by profession, at that time, helped him to drive the fire truck for the department.
"I don't think I did anything out of the ordinary," he said.
Other recipients included Dr. John Richardson, Bradley Small, Paul (Trapper) Cane, Master Warrant Officer (Retired) Earle (Grizzly) Eastman, Donna Richards, Darren McCabe, Richard Fulton, Elva Hatt, Jim Stuart, Les Thomson, John Matheson, Capt. Kelly Williamson, Vicki Hogarth, Patrick Watt, Sue Lister, Cindy Bartlett, Frank Carroll, Taylor Gallant, Jody Robinson, Roger McNabb, and Joseph Omer Daniel “Turk” Brunet.
The family of Brunet received his medal this week after he died the night of the ceremony. Bockus said Brunet knew about the medal and his family shared with her the memory of showing him the pictures on the internet previously.
Bockus called the ceremony a success, noting each MLA will do their own ceremonies for the Platinum Jubilee medals. She said she was very pleased to offer the medals and make the recipients feel special.
"These people are the backbones of our community," she said.