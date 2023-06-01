Construction of the new Glendale roundabout at Glendale Avenue and York Road has begun this week.
The work, which began June 1, will be ongoing until the end of July.
During different stages of construction, workers are reducing lanes and making changes to the intersection for traffic.
Also this week, the Airport Road loop ramp is open to traffic.
This ramp will help traffic flow on Glendale Avenue northbound while construction continues at the Glendale Avenue and York Road intersection.
To stay up to date on construction notices, visit Qew-glendale-interchange.ca/