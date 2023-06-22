The Town of The Blue Mountains has officially donated $25,000 to five local business associations.
On June 20, council held a special ceremony to formally announce the 2023 local business association funding program grants. Receiving $5,000 from the program in 2023 are the Thornbury Business Improvement Association, Blue Mountain Village Association, Blue Mountains Chamber of Commerce, South Georgian Bay Tourism and the Clarksburg Village Association.
The funding is used to support various initiatives undertaken by the groups in 2023.
They include: