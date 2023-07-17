The RCMP arrested two people Monday afternoon, July 17, near Harland, following several incidents, including shots fired in Speerville, a small community southeast of Woodstock.
Cpl. Stephane Esculier of the New Brunswick J Division said the eventful day began Monday morning at approximately 8 a.m. when RCMP officers responded to reports of shots fired at a car in Speerville.
He said the investigation, which led the RCMP to several communities, came to an end Monday afternoon with the arrest of two people in Lower Brighton.
Esculier said the Speerville incident involved shots fired from an ATV toward a civilian's car. He said the suspects then fled the scene.
He said police arrested the two suspects in Lower Brighton, near Hartland, just after 3 p.m. Monday, following a collision between an off-road vehicle and RCMP cruiser.
The RCMP, Woodstock Police Force, Ambulance N.B. and the Hartland Fire Department responded to the collision in the early afternoon along Route 105 in Lower Brighton.
Esculier said police arrested the fleeing suspects shortly after that crash.
"That's where it ended," he said.
The Lower Brighton scene included an overturned side-by-side vehicle and an RCMP cruiser with damage to the driver's side front fender.
The off-road vehicle lay on its side in the ditch next to a driveway, with the damaged police car parked next to it.
Early Monday morning, the New Brunswick RCMP announced an ongoing police operation in Lakeville, a rural community along Route 560 between Woodstock and Centreville.
"Due to an ongoing police operation, #RCMPNB and other police resources are in the #LakevilleCarleton and surrounding area. Please avoid the area to allow police to continue their work," the RCMP said in its post.
Esculier said that incident was connected to the Speerville investigation.
Lakeville residents told the River Valley Sun they saw RCMP near the Lakeville Community Centre.
One motorist travelling along Route 560 towards Centreville reported seeing several RCMP officers and cars in Lakeville.
"There was one cruiser pulled into the community centre, doors wide open. Another unit was parked literally in the middle of the road, doors wide open," a motorist told the River Valley Sun. "All officers were out in the middle of the road talking — no one else around."
She said she met another police car heading towards Lakeville.
Esculier said the RCMP followed up on several criminal incidents through northern York and Carleton counties in recent days.
He said investigators remain unsure how all the incidents, including some dating back to late last week, are connected.
"We're trying to piece that out," he said.
Monday morning's police actions came on the heels of another shooting incident on Friday, July 14, in the Centreville and Florenceville-Bristol areas. That situation involved shots fired at a police officer.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, police responded after ATV riders fired shots at a police officer as he attempted to pull them over on Route 105.
Esculier said the police officer returned fire. He said no one was injured.
He said police arrested one man later on Friday in connection to the Centreville incident but said the investigation remains ongoing.