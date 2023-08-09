People used to tell Donna Linton that when her 30-year-stint leading the Volunteer Centre of Charlotte County came to an end, they wouldn't be worried about finding a replacement.
They said, "We just have to find somebody exactly like you," she told Brunswick News. "I didn't think it would happen, but we're pretty close."
Linton wrapped up her time at the volunteer centre in St. Stephen last month, passing the reins to new community service manager Emily Muir. The centre is a non-profit that operates a food bank and a number of anti-poverty initiatives, including food hampers, a free tax program and emergency assistance.
"My time here is up, I've done all I can to help," said Linton, who had been thinking about retirement as early as five years ago and gave five months notice to allow time to hire a replacement. "We were very, very fortunate, Emily was almost exactly what we were looking for."
Muir, who is from St. Stephen, went to St. Thomas University in Fredericton and most recently worked as a program coordinator in second-stage housing with the Fundy Region Transition House.
"I changed my passion to working with the public and helping our community any way I could" after becoming a mom, Muir said.
She started training in May and took over about two weeks ago, and Linton's time as an employee officially wrapped up on Friday, July 28.
"I had almost two months of training with her because it's kind of one of those things where you can't just give a manual to someone," Muir said. She said shadowing Linton allowed her to see her "patience and attentiveness to detail."
"Working with her was very eye-opening to see how much she was able to juggle it all," she said.
"If we don't value people, and we aren't happy on some level at least a part of the day, then what's the point?" Linton said. "I've been really fortunate to base my career on just being able to make people's days a bit better."
The centre, which operates completely on donations without government funding and has just three paid employees, is "busier than ever," Muir said, adding that they receive some food deliveries from Moncton's Food Depot Alimentaire. She said that a food drive in honour of Linton's retirement hauled in a record 3,636 pounds of food, but that they often send about 1,500 pounds out the door on a busy day.
Linton said the food bank model is "broken," but that hundreds of people keep it running. She said the centre was initially a "stop-gap" measure but is now more permanent for people, saying that initially they served about 55 families a month, mostly people on income assistance, and they now help more than 200.
Muir said she hopes to bring new perspective and energy, as well as ideas to help the centre. That includes leading more teaching initiatives to give clients skills like cooking or budgeting they may never have learned at home.
"She definitely has the potential to take that centre to the next level, and that level has to be something along the lines of knowledge exchange," Linton said. "The days of just handing out are behind us."
Muir says she sees the "struggle" with poverty, homelessness and addictions, and how it's all connected. She says it's an issue on a bigger scale than one small community and a reflection of a broken system, but she wants to help people who are struggling all she can.
"It's nice when they come in and they're not met with judgment, they're met with the same standard as anyone else," she said. "I can't fix it, but I can send them in the right direction. That's how I feel like I help."
Linton said it's "bittersweet" to see housing issues drive more people into homelessness later in her career, but said St. Stephen has been a "really generous community" that is able to help.
Some of the programs Linton is particularly proud of include a "matching" program to provide formula to young mothers that started more than two decades ago, and seeing many of the children fed by the program go into post-secondary education.
"There are a lot of people who would have been lost without Donna, if they didn't have someone to come to," Muir said, saying Linton would often help with all kinds of emergency needs.
St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern was one of many who thanked Linton for her "dedicated service to the community."
"She's not the person you ever imagine replacing," he told Brunswick News. "The town and county appreciates everything she's done."
The volunteer centre plays a "very important role in our community, now more than ever," he said.
"Now is the part where I thank them for thanking me," Linton said. "But it's not my money. It's the neighbours. It's the community helping neighbours."