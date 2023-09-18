ADELAIDE METCALFE — This township has shown impressive construction growth in the first half of 2023, given regional and provincial trends that aren't very encouraging.
Data revealed in a recent report by Arnie Marsman, Chief Building Official, paints an encouraging picture of the Township's construction industry. With 47 building permits issued in just six months, Adelaide Metcalfe has surpassed 43 compared to the same period last year.
"The new dwellings in the area more than doubled in just the first half of 2023”, Marsman noted at the last council meeting on August 9. This uptick in residential construction is particularly noteworthy, especially when one considers the broader slowdown witnessed across the region last year, triggered by rising interest rates.
Financially, the balance of the municipality expresses truly optimistic results. A collection of $64,000 in building fees ensures it runs smoothly. And with the introduction of development fees this year, Adelaide Metcalfe has raised an additional $46,000. These figures point to more than financial strength. They hint at a municipality that is future-ready, proactive, and well-managed.
Yet, beyond the numbers, the sentiment in Adelaide Metcalfe is palpable. There is a sense of pride, community and trust. As other regions grapple with economic unpredictability, Adelaide Metcalfe serves as an example to build a path of strategic growth, resilience and community strength.
For local residents, and perhaps other municipalities as well, Adelaide Metcalfe offers a message: with the right strategies, collaboration and community spirit, even tough economic times can be overcome.