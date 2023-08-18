NORTH PERTH – At its July 24 meeting, North Perth council held a public meeting in regards to a zoning bylaw amendment application for a property in Listowel.
Council received the report and a summary presentation from Perth County planner, John Bice. The applicant’s property is 555 Main St. W. in Listowel. There is a former single-detached house on the property and a detached garage located on the land as well. The single dwelling is currently operated as “more of an apartment” with four individuals renting rooms. The garage is used for storage.
The proposal is to renovate the inside of the dwelling to allow for six units and to renovate the detached garage for two additional units.
Therefore, a zoning bylaw amendment has been submitted to change the Residential Four (R4) Zone on the property to Residential Five (R5-Special) to permit the cluster housing dwelling as the current R4 zoning does not include cluster housing as a permitted use. The applicant is looking to change the zoning from R4 Zone to an R5-Special to permit this proposal of creating eight units.
“The proposal is to renovate the inside of the single-detached dwelling to allow for six dwelling
units and to renovate what is currently the detached garage to allow for two dwelling units. The units would range from 48m2 to 98m2 and the entire proposal would be considered as cluster housing dwelling,” explained Bice’s report to council.
A cluster housing dwelling is defined by the municipality as “group or groups of dwelling units which may be in various forms, and so located on a lot that each dwelling unit may not have legal frontage on a public street or road and more than one dwelling unit may exist on one lot.”
There are a total of eight units proposed for the site, which include one- and two-bedroom apartments. The approximate rental prices will vary from $1,245-$2,050 per month.
There were two formal letters received in opposition to the application to which Bice touched on in the report. Comments of opposition have been received from Douglas Pratt, and Darren Bessey and Heather Brewer, who wrote
letters to portray their concerns for the zoning bylaw amendment. The issues raised were lack of parking area, possible noise, building code violations and cultural heritage, to which Bice addressed each complaint.
Staff however still recommended that council approve the zoning bylaw amendment, as modified by staff.
When it was council’s turn to discuss the application, Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum expressed his admiration for the property as well as his support of the application. Coun. Sarah Blazek then spoke to the importance of housing intensification and was “in big favour” of this application.
Before the public meeting came to a close, Mayor Todd Kasenberg spoke to the affordability of the units, as they do not meet the definition of affordable and attainable housing, before suggesting that the municipality start “insisting on (affordability) in every application.”