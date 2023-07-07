Libraries are meant to be safe places for everyone, intended to welcome all into a world of education and imagination. But some people can take advantage of good intentions.
“Midland Public Library is a safe and accessible place for all,” CEO Trish Hayes told MidlandToday.
The library at King Street and Elizabeth Avenue, in the heart of downtown, is located beside the Guesthouse Shelter, a charitable overnight stay addressing the town’s homeless population with 18 beds which clear out at 7 a.m. each morning.
“There was an increase of incidents reported for a one-month period earlier this summer,” said Hayes in reference to reports of people experiencing addiction issues using the library’s washrooms. “Our data shows that we have now returned to normal levels.”
According to the MPL board agenda package from June, a reduction of washroom time allowance from 15 minutes to 10 minutes ‘caused some patrons to get upset and must quickly leave behind drug paraphernalia with substances in them’ which were properly and promptly disposed of by security.
As the city of Orillia hired a community outreach worker last fall for their library, achieving a reduction of incidents and increase in staff safety as a result, Hayes was asked if such a position were being provided at the Midland Public Library.
“We do not currently have anyone in this role,” stated Hayes. “We would be open to an opportunity to partner with other organizations in the area to add an outreach coordinator to the library.”
Safety issues were further heightened this spring as difficulty finding security to cover Saturday shifts was made difficult due to short staffing by service provider Garda World; however, those issues were recently alleviated and the role has been filled.
“I am happy to report that we have resolved the issue,” Hayes announced, “and that we have a new service starting this weekend (July 8) that will fill our Saturday shifts.
“The library has in-house programming all year long,” Hayes continued. “We do not expect anything to be different this summer.
“The library programming team has created some wonderful summer events. Our summer programs include: TD Summer reading events for adults and children, Robot Tryouts (ages 6 to 10), drama club (ages 8 to 12) baby time (0 to 18 months), Nerf Game night (ages 9 to 14) and so much more.”
As for those who abuse the safe and secure inclusivity of the library, Hayes explained that policies on appropriate conduct within the facility can be found on the administration page of the website.
“Guidelines are also provided to staff that ensures our responses are appropriate, measured and consistent. This can include a lifetime ban on library use.”
A list of summer events and programming can be found on the Midland Public Library website.